How A Meeting Helped Bring The Capitals Together & Turn Things Around After The Carlson & Dowd Trades

"It was as difficult a 48 hours as I've been around in my three years here... I was really proud of the way that our guys took that message and executed it on a daily basis. There's no you can't sugarcoat it; we were not as good. When you lose John Carlson and you lose Nic Dowd, you're not going to show up the next day and be as good of a team on the ice or have as strong of a leadership core. It's impossible; those are two huge parts of our on ice, in our locker room" coach Spencer Carbery said. "It also didn't mean that our standard and expectations had to change. It didn't go, 'Oh, season's over. We just lost two of our better players, so let's just play out the stretch.' It was the complete opposite."