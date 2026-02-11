How Martin Fehervary Stacked Up In His Olympic Debut For Slovakia

The Capitals blueliner made his Olympic debut on Wednesday.
As men's hockey got underway at the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina on Wednesday, the Washington Capitals watched Martin Fehervary make his Olympic debut with Slovakia.
Fehervary, wearing the "A" and playing a role on a top shutdown pairing with Simon Nemec, skated 22:03 minutes, the second-most on the team, and had two shots en route to a 4-1 win over Finland.
The 26-year-old was on the ice for a goal against, but otherwise, came up with some big plays, skated well and was a physical force. He got more comfortable as the game went on, and ultimately, helped hold Sebastian Aho and more off the board by taking good care of the puck, showing strong awareness and helping Slovakia control the tempo.
Fehervary goes a bit under the radar when it comes to his prowess and defensive play, but will prove to be a big factor in helping Slovakia advance further at these Games.
The Olympics also hold extra meaning for Fehervary, who worked his way back from meniscus surgery back in April. He also recently welcomed his first daughter, Anna, with his girlfriend back home.
Through 58 games in D.C. so far this season, the blueliner has four goals and 16 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-11, 72 hits and a team-best 119 blocks.