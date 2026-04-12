How The Capitals Have Approached What Could Be Ovechkin's Final Go In D.C.: 'He Never Wants To Make It About Him'

"It's us focused on the task at hand and the game and all the things that we need to do inside of that. And then taking moments through the night, pregame (warm-ups), maybe some TV timeouts, postgame to really recognize and celebrate the moment that it potentially is," Carbery said. "Make sure, you just want O to realize how much he's had a positive impact on coaches' lives, his teammates' lives and we just want to make sure he knows how much we appreciate that."