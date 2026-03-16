Hutson Comes In At Crucial Time For Capitals; A Look At His Role, Expectations & What He Brings

The Washington Capitals blue line got a major boost on Sunday, as they signed rising star defenseman Cole Hutson to his entry-level contract.
Hutson is en route to D.C. and will join the Capitals for his first NHL practice on Tuesday, and his NHL debut could come as soon as Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.
The 19-year-old's arrival comes at a pivotal time for Washington, who sits six points out of a Wild Card spot and is trying to claw its way back into playoff position with 14 games to go in the regular season.
That being said, he's expected to slot in and get valuable minutes as he also uses this final stretch to acclimate to the NHL. After all, it takes time to adapt to the size, speed and physicality of the NHL, and Hutson won't be exempt from that, especially down the stretch.
Still, the Capitals are looking forward to what he can bring offensively, as Hutson's resume speaks for itself.
Hutson has led all NCAA defensemen in scoring over his last two years with the Boston University Terriers, picking up 24 goals and 56 assists for 80 points in 74 games. He's a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman who makes a great first pass, can generate chances from the blue line and owns a booming shot.
For a Washington team struggling to find consistent offense and having recently traded John Carlson, having Hutson on the point will be a huge boost. It also gives the team another option to look at when it comes to sparking the struggling power play.
On the other side of the puck, the Capitals will work with Hutson to make sure he's making smart plays and decisions, breaking the puck out efficiently and also prioritizing the defensive side of the game.
A left-hand shot, Hutson's expected to slot in on his natural side, which means Rasmus Sandin could likely pivot to the right while another regular draws out, something he's done on numerous occasions. Plus, given how scratches have gone this season, it seems that would be Trevor van Riemsdyk.
General manager Chris Patrick mentioned Hutson's versatility and ability, and how he also gives coach Spencer Carbery numerous options when it comes to his deployment, and new acquisition Timothy Liljegren, also known for his skating, could be the perfect partner to start.
Overall, though, Washington will give Hutson the time and space to develop properly, and this is just the beginning.