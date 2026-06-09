Inside The Gear: Charlie Lindgren & Logan Thompson Talk Goalie Pads

The Capitals goaltenders discuss their gear preferences.
NHL goaltenders are usually a different breed, and at the same time, each has their own unique way of going about things. For Washington Capitals netminders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson, that means different ways of handling their gear.
Specifically speaking, their goalie leg pads, despite both trusting in Bauer, work a bit differently.
Goalies use toe ties to connect the bottom of their pads to their skates, allowing them more control over the pad's rotation, while ensuring that the pad stays in place and re-centers and lands on the ice properly.
There are two main methods of toe ties: more modern pads come with bungee cords, though the traditional toe tie is a skate lace. That's where Lindgren and Thompson differ.
Lindgren is a longtime believer in skate laces, saying that he's a "creature of habit" and grew up on the traditional way of attaching his pads to his skates.
"I think bungees are fine, just I've used laces my whole career," Lindgren said.
Thompson, meanwhile, uses bungees on his pads, citing practicality and more ease on the butterfly.
For Lindgren, though, laces do have their flaws, as they can break more easily than a bungee cord.
"I've had an issue though with the total laces, because they kept on breaking," Lindgren said, quipping, "I'm too strong. But yeah, it's just my personal preference."
When it comes to one or the other, neither is better, with each offering their different benefits. Both netminders also use different skates, with Lindgren using the laceless Bauer Konekts and Thompson using TRUE two-piece customs.
The goalies do share a common theme, though, both wearing Bauer Supreme pads and Velcro straps to keep their pads in place, though Lindgren uses a belt strap through the heel of his skate while Thompson again relies on bungee cords.
They also both agree at the end of the day, goalies are different breeds.
"Everyone says goalies are weird. I try not to be weird," Thompson smiled. "No one likes o get hit with pucks for a living, so maybe you can say we're a little different."