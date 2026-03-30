Kampf Reflects On 'Hard Time' Following Trade, Eager To Get Into Mix For Capitals: 'I Want To Play'

It's unclear when David Kampf's Capitals debut will be, though he's eager to get into the mix.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — David Kampf wants to play.
That said, the start to his Washington Capitals tenure has by no means gone according to plan.
The 31-year-old has missed 11 straight games since being acquired at the 2026 NHL trade Deadline and hasn't played since March 4 following his run at the Olympics.
First, he had to deal with delays in the immigration process before returning to Vancouver to welcome his second child with his wife. He rejoined Washington on the road in Utah this past week, but has been a healthy scratch.
"Of course, it's hard time," Kampf said. "Obviously, if you're traded, it's not an easy transition. It's been hard for sure. Of course, I'm here. I want to play. Like I said, it's not easy. I'm here because I want to play a game."
Kampf potentially has a chance to draw into the lineup in the coming days with Aliaksei Protas out for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury, though with Ethen Frank nearing a return, he could have to wait a bit longer to play.
Regardless, the Czech center is maintaining a positive approach as he works toward getting back in the swing of playing.
"I'm happy to be back again, and hopefully, i can play again," Kampf said, adding, "Just play easy, play my game and just work hard. Nothing special."
Coach Spencer Carbery wouldn't commit to when exactly Kampf would make his Washington debut and if that could come on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Still, Carbery is confident that, having coached Kampf in the past, he'll be ready to bring what he can to the table.
"He just has so much experience in so many different organizations, playing so many different systems... I know his hockey IQ and his intelligence level," Carbery said. "It should be pretty seamless for David Kampf. He'll obviously get the crash course, and we'll talk to him about some things, but he has a real good understanding what he needs to do."