Leonard On Dynamic With Cristall, Potential Of Him Cracking Capitals Roster: 'Hopefully We'll Be Together For A Good Amount Of Time'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard is focused on keeping his roster spot out of training camp, and at the same time, he's rooting for fellow prospect Andrew Cristall.

Leonard said he's enjoyed getting to know his fellow 2023 draft pick, who is a hopeful to make the NHL jump this season.

"Getting to know him, hopefully we'll be together for a good amount of time," Leonard said. "We'll see where both of us are to start the year."

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After a whirlwind of a start to his NHL career, Ryan Leonard is looking forward to getting the true rookie experience this year with the Washington Capitals — and he's ready to make the most of it.

The two have spent a couple of past development camps together and have also been skating with one another at informal skates, feeding off each other's speed and stickhandling.

"He's a great player, he reminds me a little bit of Gabe (Perreault) just how skilled he is, how he sees the ice, but he's really fun to play with," Leonard said.

There is the possibility that both could be on the same line at some point, though Cristall faces heavy competition entering the season, with Sonny Milano attempting his comeback and Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank and more looking for full-time NHL jobs.

Training camp opens on Sept. 18.