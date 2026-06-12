Logan Thompson Named To Second All-Star Team, Capitals Well-Represented In Voting For NHL All-Star & All-Rookie Teams

The Capitals earned their recognition in voting on Friday.
The Washington Capitals were well-represented as the NHL released their annual NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams, with Logan Thompson and more earning recognition.
Thompson was named the goaltender for the Second All-Star Team. it marks his first career NHL All-Star Team selection.
The 29-year-old appeared in 58 games for Washington this past season, putting up 31 wins, a 2.44 GAA, four shutouts and a .912 save percentage, which ranked fourth league-wide and was tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy for first in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 46 games played.
Thompson was a popular choice on several award ballots this season, as he finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting and earned fifth-place votes for the Hart and Lady Byng Trophies.
In addition to Thompson, Jakob Chychrun also earned a vote for the NHL All-Star Team, putting him in a tie for 15th in voting among defensemen. Chychrun's 26 goals in 80 games ranked first among all NHL blueliners this season.
Meanwhile, for the All-Rookie Team, Ryan Leonard finished fourth in voting as the first runner-up for a forward spot behind Ivan Demidov (Montreal Canadiens), Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks) and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) , and Justin Sourdif finished seventh in voting.
Leonard had 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in his rookie year, while Justin Sourdif took on heavy minutes as a top center and picked up 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.
Cole Hutson, who had 10 points in 14 games after making the jump from Boston University at the end of the season, also received a vote for the All-Rookie Team, putting him in a tie for fourth among defensemen behind winners Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders) and Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes) and runner-up Zeev Buium (Vancouver Canucks).