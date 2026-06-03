Nic Dowd Carries Father's Memory With Him, Pays Tribute To Family & Alabama Roots As He Plays In First Stanley Cup Final

"People get washed out all the time. So I owe a lot to the people that I grew up with, the coaches, my parents, my dad, my mom and their work ethic," Dowd said, adding, "For my dad, mom to both have high-level careers and continue to raise kids, like, I definitely don’t discount the fact that watching them, I learned subconsciously what it took to become an NHL player. My dad a doctor, my mom was a nurse, and they raised three boys, and I fully believe as I’ve gotten older, that they kind of paved the way, even though they didn’t necessarily sit me down and tell me about these things.