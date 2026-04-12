Ovechkin Explains Why He Declined Handshakes From Penguins, Swaps Jerseys & Sticks With Crosby

The Capitals captain didn't want to put too much stock into goodbyes as his NHL future remains undecided.
WASHINGTON — After the final horn sounded and Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals took the ice to celebrate their win on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins waited patiently, gathering to line up and shake Ovechkin's hand.
After all, if this was the final time they'd face No. 8, they wanted to make sure they said goodbye in the right way.
The captain declined though, waving them off to the locker room before saluting the fans one more time and leaving the ice himself.
For Ovechkin, it was a touching gesture, but he didn't want to take part since he's still not sure what's next.
“Because I don’t decide yet," Ovechkin explained. "I don't know. Thanks to them to wait out there."
After the interview, Ovechkin went to see Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, participating in another jersey exchange and stick exchange.
Before the game, Ovechkin also joined Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang also for a photo together.
In what could've been his final game in D.C., Ovechkin received quite the reception, including multiple standing ovations from the fans, who also chanted for "one more year."
"I'll think about it," Ovechkin quipped.
If you ask Evgeni Malkin, he thinks the fans will get it.