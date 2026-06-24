Report: Capitals Acquiring Alex Tuch In Sign-And-Trade Wtih Sabres, Signing Him To Eight-Year Deal

It looks like the Washington Capitals aren't done adding, and that Alex Tuch could be on his way to D.C.
Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals are acquiring Tuch as part of a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres and will extend him to an eight-year contract with a $10.5 million AAV. The return appears to be a future third-round pick, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
The Capitals already made a big splash once this week, bringing in Jordan Kyrou in exchange for Connor McMichael, Milton Gästrin and the 16th overall pick in Friday's draft. However, the team is likely looking to add more offense and another penalty killer following McMichael's departure.
Tuch is coming off a strong season with the Sabres, where he had 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 79 games while averaging 19 minutes a night. He has hit 30 goals in three of the last four seasons, and just a few seasons ago, posted a career-high 79 points in 74 games in 2022-23.
Not only is a threat on offense, but he's a strong defensive power forward and plays a solid two-way game, and is a top penalty killer. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound winger is a versatile forward who brings speed and strength to the lineup, has a wicked shot and packs a punch. He also logs heavy minutes and can play on special teams.
The 30-year-old still has a lot left to give and is also a proven leader whose voice carries in the dressing room.
Overall, Tuch would be a strong fit and further bolster the Capitals lineup as the team looks to continue to upgrade its offense, among other areas, this summer.