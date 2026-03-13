Ryan Leonard's Resurgence Comes At A Perfect Time For Capitals With Rookie's Confidence At All-Time High: 'I Know The Player I Am'

This is perhaps the most confident the Washington Capitals have seen Ryan Leonard.
The 21-year-old rookie has been able to kick his game into higher gear down the stretch for the Capitals as they continue an unlikely playoff push, and it's paid off on the scoresheet.
Leonard has goals in three straight games, all coming on impressive plays, and is riding a five-game point streak, with four goals over that span.
"It's good," Leonard said. "Obviously, you want to do the best you can to contribute to the team and try to do what you can to help the team win, just try to do your role and whatever that it, and give it 110 percent."
Leonard was red-hot earlier in the season, riding an impressive streak in November to an impressive scoring pace in his first full freshman campaign.
However, a blindside hit from Jacob Trouba held him out for seven games, and though he had picked up where he left off at first, he struggled to maintain that level of play. In mid-January, Leonard went 14 games without a goal, and at the same time, Washington struggled as it slid further down the standings.
While it was frustrating, Leonard didn't let the emotions get the better of him, and continued to work while the team experimented with different combinations and roles to help jump start his game.
Finally, on March 3 against the Utah Mammoth, Leonard broke through, and from there, it's been smooth sailing.
"I don't really know if anything’s changed. You just have to stay patient. Everyone goes through these spurts, it doesn’t really matter, you just kind of have to trust yourself," Leonard said. "I know the player I am."
His teammates know the type of player he is, too.
"The kid can shoot the hockey puck," goaltender Charlie Lindgren said. "I think we're finding that out. He's an elite shooter and I know I've said it before, but he's going to score a heck of a lot of goals in this league."
Washington has 15 games left in the regular season and is five points out of the second Wild Card spot, and though it seems like an unlikely push, Leonard and the Capitals are confident that they can continue to fight down the stretch.
"The guys around me, if they’re in that little bit of a dry stint they’re always picking each other up, saying, ‘Trust yourself,'" Leonard said. "So keep trusting yourself and it’s only a matter of time.”
And, for Leonard, the key to the offense working will be to continue to simplify.
"Maybe the ice isn't your friend that night or maybe you're just not 110 percent with the puck, so you try to do whatever you can, no matter the circumstances — whatever that it — and just try to keep it simple," Leonard said.