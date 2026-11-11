Ryan Leonard's First 100 Games Prove His Potential As A Franchise Cornerstone

Washington Capitals
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Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 1:45 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 1:45 PM
By matching elite goal-scoring marks set by Alex Ovechkin and Peter Bondra, the 21-year-old phenom is cementing his status as the future face of Washington’s high-powered offense.
Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard reached 100 career NHL games Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators, having established himself as a focal point for the franchise less than two years after making his NHL debut.
The 21-year-old forward has recorded 26 goals and 31 assists for 57 points through his first 100 regular-season appearances. Leonard’s strong start comes after he became a regular contributor during the 2025-26 season, recording 20 goals and 25 assists in 75 games.
Leonard is the fifth Capital since 1990 to score 25 or more goals in his first 100 games joining Alexander Semin, Alex Ovechkin, Dmitri Khristich and Peter Bondra.
“It’s pretty cool,” Leonard said in an interview posted by the Capitals. “I didn’t know that was a thing, but it’s cool to be a part of that group.”
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Leonard became the fifth player from the 2023 NHL Draft class to reach 100 career games.
Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery pointed to Leonard's willingness to learn as one of the biggest factors in his early NHL success.
"Talent, coachability, competitiveness," Carbery said when asked what has helped Leonard succeed in the NHL. "The talent was [there] long before he came to Washington. You saw it at [Boston College], on the world stage at the World Juniors, so I think that goes without saying."
Carbery also emphasized Leonard's ability to adjust to the expectations of playing in the NHL.
"He's a coachable young man, so he does X, Y, Z for the most part," Carbery said. "And so I think those are the three things that I look at, and I think he's just scratching the surface with what he's going to be able to accomplish in this league."
Washington selected Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the Massachusetts native spent two seasons at Boston College before signing his entry-level contract in March 2025.
He became the eighth rookie in Capitals history to score 20 goals in a season and the first since Alex Ovechkin scored 52 during the 2005-06 campaign. His 45 points were also the most by a Washington rookie since Nicklas Backstrom recorded 69 in 2007-08.
Leonard ranked fifth among NHL rookies in goals, assists and points last season, while his 16 five-on-five goals ranked third. He also finished third among rookies with 14 power-play points.
He accomplished those numbers while averaging less than 15 minutes of ice time per game, becoming one of just two rookies to score 20 goals with that level of playing time.
Leonard's production has continued to improve in his second full season, with the forward averaging 0.69 points per game compared to 0.60 last year, despite still playing roughly 14 minutes per night.
His shooting volume has also increased. Leonard recorded 153 shots in 75 games last season, an average of 2.04 per game, compared to 42 shots through his first 16 appearances this season, an average of 2.63.
Washington has already made clear how much it values Leonard's future, signing him to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension in September before he had even reached 100 NHL games.
The deal carries a $10.5 million annual cap hit beginning with the 2027-28 season and keeps Leonard under contract through 2034-35.
The Capitals made that commitment after just one full NHL season, with Leonard's first 100 games providing an early indication of what the organization expects from him in the years ahead.
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