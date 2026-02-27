Sourdif Proud To Be Role Model For Next Generation As Capitals Celebrate Black History: 'A Quality, Quality Young Man'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For Justin Sourdif, the Washington Capitals' Friday night meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights will be a special moment in his young NHL career.
Washington is hosting its annual Black History Night on Friday, a night close to Sourdif's heart as he makes strides as one of the NHL's current Black players.
Sourdif grew up a Capitals fan watching the likes of Joel Ward and Devante Smith-Pelly. And now, being able to come full circle and help inspire the next generation is a dream come true for the rookie.
"It's cool. I had obviously role models myself growing up (like Ward and P.K. Subban), so I think if I'm able to be a role model, it means a lot to know that (young players will) want to try to aspire to be like me," Sourdif said.
The Capitals are celebrating by wearing specialty Black History Month jerseys to the rink, and they will also hold a ceremonial puck drop featuring 13-year-old actor and youth hockey player Keivonn Woodard, youth hockey player Luke Zeigler-Najar and Fort Dupont Cannons alum and Tennessee State University men’s hockey coach Duante’ Abercrombie.
"It'll be special to put on that jersey tonight," Sourdif said.
Sourdif, along with Abercrombie and more members of the Capitals organization, also held its annual Rising Stars Academy Clinic for minority high school players earlier in the month.
For Sourdif, getting on the ice with young players looking to follow in his footsteps was one of the more notable moments in his young career.
"To see those kids, how much they love the game, how much they want to play, they want to learn, get better, (it's great)," Sourdif said. "I love to see other kids enjoying the same game I kind of grew up loving, too."
Sourdif is also helping grow the game worldwide; his mom is from Ghana, and when his family returns to Africa, they're sure to keep the community up to date on Sourdif's milestones. And in turn, interest in the sport continues to grow on the continent.
"It's pretty cool," Sourdif said, laughing, "They'll get some information back there when my grandparents go back. They tell everybody."
The 23-year-old, navigating his first full NHL season, leads all rookies in scoring since Dec. 24 with 17 points in 20 games, and he's also emerged as one of the Capitals' top young players and centers. At the same time, he's emerged as a fan favorite and a role model for Black players.
Coach Spencer Carbery said that Sourdif is the perfect example for players to follow, not only because of his on-ice success, but because of the way he carries himself away from the rink.
"Just being a quality, quality young man that works his butt off and is so coachable, you can tell he was raised on just his heart and how he treats other people," Carbery said. "It's exactly in line with the people that we want to be a part of this organization."
As Sourdif continues his career, he's looking forward to continuing to promote the game within the community.
"All I can say is just for them to keep working hard and keep carrying that passion and love for the game that they have," Sourdif said.