Takeaways From Capitals' First Scrimmage Of Camp As Protas Brothers, Stevenson & More Shine

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For those not playing in the Washington Capitals' preseason opener against the Boston Bruins, Sunday was still a busy day of training camp.

Players took the ice bright and early for an intrasquad scrimmage, the first of camp, as coach Spencer Carbery assessed things from above.

No one held back as Team Red took on Team White.

Several players used the scrimmage as an opportunity to show what they can do in game action, while roster players got the chance to form some chemistry on their lines or play with some other familiar faces. Alex Ovechkin, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, did not take part in the scrimmage, nor did Martin Fehervary or Justin Sourdif, who remain in non-contact jerseys.

Ilya Protas was the star of the scrimmage, scoring two goals for Team Red. The 6-foot-6, younger brother of Aliaksei was all over the ice, playing a reliable two-way game, backchecking effectively and carrying the puck smoothly up ice. He showcased his vision and scoring prowess with some great plays in front, won battles for the puck and got to the high-danger areas, too.

It's play like that that stands out to Carbery, who is seeing quite the competition — or as general manager Chris Patrick called it, a "dogfight," unfold when it comes to those remaining forward spots.

Sunday also marked Clay Stevenson's time to shine. He came up with some huge stops, flashing the leather when he got the chance while tracking the puck well and shutting down second opportunities. He didn't surrender any goals before switching with Mitchell Gibson for the remainder of the game. Charlie Lindgren and Seth Eisele shared the net at the other end, letting in three goals each, while Gibson surrendered four.

On Team White, Andrew Cristall scored while skating on a top line with Dylan Strome and Sheldon Rempal, who unleashed his wicked shot for a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation. Aaron Ness and Strome, shooting on a penalty shot, also scored, but ultimately, Team White fell 6-4, as Aliaksei Protas struck twice himself while Louie Belpedio and Ryan Leonard also scored for Team Red.

Cristall impressed by getting to the open space, being a bit more aggressive and tenacious on the forecheck and generating shots, while Rempal was able to display his speed, vision and hockey IQ. Also standing out for Team White: Ludwig Persson, who continues to look strong and more mature as he skated alongside Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael.

Other notable standouts: David Gucciardi, Cam Allen, Miroslav Satan Jr., Luke Toporowski