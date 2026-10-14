Takeaways: Lack Of Consistency & Discipline Sink Capitals In Loss To Hurricanes

Washington Capitals
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James Guillory - Imagn Images
James Guillory - Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 1:41 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 1:41 AM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 5:23 AM
The Washington Capitals got off to the start they wanted in Raleigh, and were able to weather the storm a bit early on against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, too many penalties and a significant shift in momentum was too much to overcome in an eventual loss.
Boone Jenner and Ryan Leonard stayed hot, but a lack of consistency and discipline resulted in a 4-2 defeat.
Here are the takeaways.
Boone Jenner Extends Goal Streak, Justin Holl Scores In Debut, Ryan Leonard Stands Out Despite Benching
The Capitals got goals from some usual and unusual suspects in Tuesday's loss, starting with Boone Jenner.
Playing on a line with Ryan Leonard and Jordan Kyrou, Jenner continued his impressive start to the season with Washington and picked up his third goal in as many games, burying a nice feed from Leonard in the first to make it 1-0.
Then in the second, after the Hurricanes evened the score, Justin Holl, making his Capitals debut on the backend, picked up a feed from Dylan Strome and ripped a point shot past Pyotr Kochetkov to restore the team's lead.
Leonard also chipped in on that goal, kicking the puck away and getting it to Strome for the set-up. He was one of Washington's top players against the Hurricanes and leads the team with six points in six games so far. He's also on a four-game point streak.
The 21-year-old, however, was benched late in the loss after his third-period penalty.
Lack Of Consistency & Discipline Lead To Loss
While the Capitals started strong, the wind came out of their sails in the second as Carolina turned the tide.
The Hurricanes outshot Washington 16-6 in the second, and Eric Robinson was able to tie the game late in the second going into the third, giving Carolina even more momentum as the majority of the time was spent in D.C.'s zone.
All the while, Washington spent the majority of the time in the box. A failed coach's challenge for goaltender interference led to a power play for the Hurricanes in the second, and from there, Carolina had four more power-play attempts.
Finally, after four successful kills, the Hurricanes struck on their final power-play opportunity late in the third, a questionable tripping call on Justin Sourdif. Andrei Svechnikov got the puck in front all alone, and buried a backhander high to make it 3-2.
Mark Jankowski went on to ice the game with an empty-net goal.
Goaltender Interference Remains An Enigma, Thompson Strong Despite Loss
Goaltender interference also remains an enigma, as Washington had a goal waved off because of it only to lose a similar challenge mere minutes later.
Ilya Protas stuffed home his own rebound attempt past Pyotr Kochetkov's pad, but it was waved off because he pushed the gear and puck into the net. After review, it was also determined the puck didn't cross the line.
The issue, though, came later, when Logan Thompson had the puck under his pad and saw Andrei Svechnikov push the puck and his gear in off the rebound, making it a 1-1 game and turning the momentum.
After a review, it was determined there was no goaltender interference, despite the similarities of the plays.
Despite the loss, Thompson kept the Capitals in the game as long as he could, stopping 31 of 34 shots for a .912 save percentage. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to steal the game.
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