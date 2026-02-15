Team Canada Reacts To Tom Wilson's Olympic Gordie Howe Hat Trick: 'A Hell Of A Hockey Player'

Tom Wilson is a big believer in the unwritten code of hockey. So, when he saw Pierre Crinon elbow Team Canada teammate Nathan MacKinnon in the head, he was ready to stick up for his teammate, and did so the next time both were on the ice in Milan.
Wilson first hit Crinon along the boards and got into it with the French blueliner before the two finally dropped the gloves. Both got their punches in as Wilson completed his Gordie Howe hat trick in Canada's 10-2 win over France.
"We didn't like the hit, felt like it was late and high," Connor McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "Willy just finishes a check and the guy jumps him, and Willy’s just protecting himself. That’s all he can do. That’s the type of guy he is, type of teammate he is. Nothing but respect for him."
Though an ejection wasn't ideal, Team Canada was more than happy to see Wilson show some fight and stand out for his fellow countryman.
"I appreciate Tom sticking up for me. He's a great teammate," MacKinnon told reporters, including The Hockey News, after the win. "He's a great guy off the ice and doing everything on the ice, too... it takes a special person to do that, for sure."
"That guy obviously didn’t want to fight Tom. He just wanted to wrestle... I wouldn’t want to fight Tom either."
Through three games so far in the Olympics, Wilson has a goal and two assists, along with seven penalty minutes and several hits, which don't get recorded at the games.
That's exactly what Canada knew it would get from the Washington Capitals alternate captain, who won a spot on the team for his physicality, forechecking ability and versatility.
"That's a big part of what we're all about," coach Jon Cooper said. "These guys will go through a wall for each other. It's fun to watch. Listen, we're used to a lot more than that happening, so it was pretty harmless in the grand scheme of things. Will's much more than that. The kid's a hell of a hockey player and outstanding in the locker room. So, sticking up for his teammates, that’s an easy one for him."
As Canada gears up for the quarterfinals, Wilson continues to play a pivotal role for the team, and has already emerged as one of the leaders in the room.
"He's going to stick up for his guys. He's a leader on this team," Sam Bennett said. "He's a guy who's going to protect our guys and do whatever it takes for our team. I love to see that from Willy."
"That's why everyone praises and loves Tom Wilson, because that's the stuff he does," Brandon Hagel noted to Sportsnet.