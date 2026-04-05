The Story Behind The 'Cockroach Caps' & How It's Given The Capitals Life Down The Stretch: 'There's No Quit'

"It's the character of the group. They care a lot, and there's two parts to it, right? There's a brotherhood, and they care about each other (and) do the right thing for one another, because they they care about the guy next to him," Carbery said. "And then, there's a competitive part of it. That's the part that we've really tried to tap into more this year than and we've had to, is the will and the desire and the burning fire to want to win.