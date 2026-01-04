Thrown 'Into The FIre' As A Rookie, Ryan Leonard Impressing Capitals' Brass & Gaining More Trust As He Works Toward Bigger Role

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Playing in his first true NHL rookie season, every day's a learning opportunity for Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard as he continues to take on bigger roles.

Saturday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks was a shining example, where Leonard, with Tom Wilson injured early on, stepped up to help fill the void and had a goal and over 20 minutes of ice time to help D.C. escape with a point.

"Ryan Leonard is being thrown absolutely into the fire as a young player in this league," coach Spencer Carbery said.

Leonard has 23 points through 35 games this season, good for fourth in scoring among all NHL rookies. Since making his return from shoulder and facial injuries suffered on a hit from Anaheim Ducks blueliner Jacob Trouba on Dec. 5, Leonard has picked up five points in his last three games and is currently on a three-game point streak.

“It was tough missing those games and just being away from the team. You’re so much happier when you’re with the team and you’re not injured,” Leonard said. “You’re just being with everyone every single day, putting a smile on your face, so I definitely feel a lot better.”

With Wilson's status up in the air and Aliaksei Protas also day-to-day, he's going to be continually relied upon to help spark the offense. However, At the same time, though, Carbery, who worked with Leonard 1-on-1 at a light skate on Sunday, and the Capitals are challenging him to continue growing his game on the other side of the puck.

"I have so much trust and so much belief in him and he's going to be a great NHL player. But like I've said a number of times to you guys, the league is relentless and it is the best league in the world, and it is so hard for young players to be a successful 200-foot player like that. There's going to be work in progress in a lot of different areas of his game that we'll just continue to work (on) with him."

"Mistakes are going to happen, especially without the puck. Leno, he's so gifted offensively and everywhere he's played for the last 10 years, he's been relied on to score. Play first line, first unit power-play, produce offensively, produce offensively, produce offensively," he added. "Now we're asking him to produce offensively but also be able to check some of the best players in the world, and you're playing against 30-year-olds and not 21, 22, 23-year-olds. It's a difficult, difficult task, and that takes experience."

That being said, Washington is confident in where Leonard's game is at, and believes there is still ways to go.

"He's done a good job, I like where he's at, I like the progression. He continues to get better and he continues to work on his game," Carbery said, adding, "It's important that he takes opportunities wherever we can find them to be able to touch the puck, to work on little, individual habits that'll help them develop."