Tom Wilson Already Making Strong First Impression On Team Canada: 'He's Unbelievable, This Guy'

As Tom Wilson took the ice for his first Olympic practice in Milan, Team Canada made it clear just how big a role they plan to have him play.
Coach Jon Cooper immediately put Wilson on the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid, and all the while, his teammates and staff have taken an immediate liking to the 31-year-old.
“Well, first of all, have you met him?” Cooper told reporters about Wilson, via TSN. “He’s full of life. He’s unbelievable this guy. He just lights up the room when he comes in. He’s extremely positive. He’s really driven. I see why he’s adored in Washington. What a teammate. So pretty fired up to have him. We all know what he can do on the ice, but he may even be better off the ice.”
McDavid himself raved about how Wilson should be proud of the progress he's made, while Celebrini said that Wilson's role on their line goes beyond the heavy hits he can make.
“He has so much more to his game than just the physicality and toughness he brings,” Celebrini said. “It’s his skill and his finishing around the net that is really important.”
Wilson leads the Capitals with 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points in 50 games so far this season, and wears the "A" while serving as a vocal leader in the dressing room. All the while, he's still displaying that hard-core physicality — though controversial at times — with a team-leading 132 hits.
"I've built my whole career about not really caring what the other cities and fans and other players think of me," Wilson told The Hockey News. "I hope they know that my physicality and the way I play the game comes from an honest spot and just how I grew up watching the game and wanting to play the game.
"That old school mentality of working hard and playing physical and standing up for your teammates and to me, that's what the game of hockey truly is," Wilson said. "That's what I always wanted to do. If they have an interpretation of my game — I think everyone's entitled to their own opinion — I would just say that every time I put on the jersey, I just try and leave it all out there for my team and that's why I think hockey is the greatest sport in the world."
Canada kicks off the tournament on Thursday against Czechia.
"Right to the penthouse with two amazing players. You know, it doesn't matter what line you're on, who you're playing with... it was fun to try to get used to those guys out there and make some plays with them," Wilson said of playing with McDavid and Celebrini, via CBC. "A lot of speed, lot of skill, lot of IQ, I'll just get them the puck."