Tom Wilson Brings The Boom In Olympics Debut As Team Canada Rolls Czechia, 5-0

The Capitals forward had at least four hits en route to a 5-0 win.
The Washington Capitals saw Tom Wilson do what he does best in his debut with Team Canada at the Olympics on Thursday, as he brought his physicality and grit to the table en route to a big 5-0 win over Czechia in Milan Cortina.
Playing on the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid, Wilson skated 16:06 minutes for Canada, had one shot on goal and was a plus-1. Though hits aren't tracked on the Olympic stage, he had at least four, including a couple of notable hits on Radko Gudas and Filip Hronek.
Celebrini, along with Mark Stone, Bo Horvat, Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki, scored for the Canadians.
The 31-year-old helped generate some looks in the offensive zone, but it was his backchecking and two-way play that stood out, as he helped stopped Czechia from getting the puck in deep, won various puck battles and patrolled the ice to open up space for his teammates.
Overall, it was a solid Olympic debut for Wilson, who made the cut after showing evolution in his game and following up a career year last year with 49 points in 50 games to open 2025-26.
Wilson is sharing the ice with a handful of fellow Capitals at this year's games; Logan Thompson played second chair to Jordan Binnington, who secured the shutout, for Canada. They play Switzerland on Friday.
Martin Fehervary played his first game with Slovakia on Wednesday, skating the second-most minutes and playing on the top pair en route to a 4-1 win over FInland.
Antoine Keller, one of Washington's top goaltending prospects, is also at the games and started for France in a 4-0 loss to Switzerland on Thursday. He stopped 39 of 43 shots for a .907 save percentage.