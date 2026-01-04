Tom Wilson Questionable To Return To Capitals' Tilt With Blackhawks After Collision With Connor Murphy

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are waiting on a further update on Tom Wilson, who is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury.

Wilson was skating in the offensive zone where he collided with Connor Murphy and appeared to injure his right ankle/foot.

The 31-year-old stayed down on the ice and did not get up until after play stopped. He skated off under his own power, but was limping and ultimately helped down the tunnel by trainers.

It remains to be seen if Wilson will return to action. He is the Capitals' leading scorer with 42 points through 40 games so far this season and was just named to the Canadian Olympic Team.