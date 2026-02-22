Logo
Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson Take Home Silver Medals As Canada Falls To USA In Gold Medal Game

Sammi Silber
11h
Jack Hughes scored the golden goal.

The Washington Capitals saw Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson leave the Winter Olympics with silver medals, as Team Canada fell to Team USA, 2-1, in overtime in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for the Americans early in the 3-on-3 sudden death, burying a one-time feed from Zach Werenski.

Wilson finished the tournament with one goal and three assists for four points in six games.

Thompson appeared in one game for Canada, stopping 24 of 25 shots for a .960 save percentage and one win.

Martin Fehervary finished in ofurth place with Slovakia after falling to Finland in the bronze medal game.

