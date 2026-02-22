Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson Take Home Silver Medals As Canada Falls To USA In Gold Medal Game

The Washington Capitals saw Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson leave the Winter\nOlympics with silver medals, as Team Canada fell to Team USA, 2-1, in overtime\nin the gold medal game on Sunday.\n\nJack Hughes scored the golden goal for the Americans early in the 3-on-3 sudden\ndeath, burying a one-time feed from Zach Werenski.\n\n\n\nWilson finished the tournament with one goal and three assists for four points\nin six games.\n\nThompson appeared in one game for Canada, stopping 24 of 25 shots for a .960\nsave percentage and one win.\n\nMartin Fehervary finished in ofurth place with Slovakia after falling to Finland\nin the bronze medal game.