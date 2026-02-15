Tom Wilson Scores & Sticks Up For Nathan MacKinnon, Completes Gordie Howe Hat Trick For Team Canada At Olympics

The Capitals alternate captain has three points through three Olympic games so far.
Tom Wilson didn't hold back and brought his usual game to the table for Team Canada's clash with France on Sunday to close out group play, and in classic Tom Wilson fashion, he put up a Gordie Howe hat trick in his third Olympics appearance.
The Washington Capitals alternate captain scored his first career Olympic goal, added an assist and was later ejected for a fight, a result of sticking up for Nathan MacKinnon, to hit the milestone in a 10-2 rout of France.
Returning to the top line to play with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, Wilson scored the game-opening goal for the Canadians, getting to the front and putting home Drew Doughty's rebound to make it 1-0.
Over the course of the game, Wilson made his presence known with his forechecking, two-way play and physicality, and at the start of the third, added to his point total by helping spring McDavid for a breakaway goal against Washington prospect Antoine Keller.
Roughly halfway through the third, Pierre Crinon bumped Nathan MacKinnon and sent him hard to the ice. Wilson, watching from the bench, would stick up for his teammate when he got back out there, and went for a hard hit of his own.
Crinon then grabbed Wilson and dropped the gloves before Wilson accepted, going toe-to-toe with the 6-foot-4 French defenseman in a heavyweight clash.
Both received two minutes for roughing, five minutes for fighting and automatic game misconducts for the fisticuffs, which are not allowed on the Olympic stage. Still, it was Wilson's way of showing support for his group and setting the tone.
Wilson finished the game with a goal and assist and plus-1 rating, along with two shots and seven penalty minutes through 11:31 minutes. Through three Olympic games so far for Canada, he has three points and a fight under his belt, along with a handful of hits.
Canada finished atop its group with a 3-0-0 record.