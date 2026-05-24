Tom Wilson's Advice To Capitals' Rising Talent? Enjoy The Ride: 'The Entire Journey Shapes Who You Are'
The Capitals alternate captain had some words of wisdom for the team's young up-and-comers.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — When Washington Capitals alternate captain Tom Wilson heard that Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson may room together next season, he quipped that they should probably hire a chef to make sure they have food in the house.
"Keep the fridge stocked," he joked.
In reality, though, Wilson had some words of wisdom to share for the Capitals' rising talent, which also includes Ilya Protas among others, as they find their footing at the NHL level.
And for Wilson, the biggest advice is to enjoy the moment.
"I wouldn't put too much pressure on yourself. I think the entire journey kind of shapes who you are, and you learn along the way," Wilson said. "Those guys don't have to figure out everything in one year. You don't have to know it all. In your first season, you might feel like you know it all — I probably felt like I knew it all — but you learn a lot over the years."
After all, it wasn't too long ago that Wilson, now 32, was an up-and-comer in his own right, learning the ropes and transforming from a fourth-liner into a top power forward and leader in the Capitals locker room.
That said, he sees the upside that Leonard, Hutson and Protas have, and is looking forward to seeing how they grow into their respective roles.
"Their talent is so good that as they learn, as they gain more experience, just authentically and throughout the years, they're just going to become really good, really good people, really good hockey players," Wilson said. "Our young guys are quality, quality people... if they just keep doing their thing and improving, they're going to be really good people, they're going to be leaders soon, and they're heck of hockey players. I think they're in a good spot."
Wilson hasn't overloaded the rookies with information, nor has he felt the need to do that. He did say, though, that navigating this summer the right way will be pivotal in their development as they prepare for an 84-game campaign.
"You got to get a full year under your belt, and the highs and lows and bumps and bruises and with an 82-game season is tough," Wilson said. "Just work hard this summer and get ready for a grind. It's always a long, long year."