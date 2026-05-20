Van Riemsdyk's Strong Finish To Season, Liljegren's Upside Give Capitals Flexibility Entering Offseason

The Capitals are looking to address the right side going into the offseason.
The Washington Capitals have quite a few questions to answer and areas to address as they head into what should be a pivotal offseason, and one of them surrounds their defensive corps.
Rasmus Sandin, who switched to the right side and made significant strides as a top-4 staple following John Carlson's departure and Cole Hutson's arrival, will miss significant time going into next season after tearing his ACL in the second-to-last game of the season.
Meanwhile, both Trevor van Riemsdyk and Timothy Liljegren, who was acquired at the trade deadline, are set to become unrestricted free agents, though general manager Chris Patrick is open to them as options to return with the team needing to address the blue line.
Van Riemsdyk himself had a strong finish to the season, and after Carlson's departure, led the Capitals in Corsi-for percentage (48.52) and expected goals-for percentage (50.88) at 5-on-5. He also ranked second in goals-for percentage (61.29) at all strengths and skated the fourth-most minutes among Washington's defensemen.
Off the ice, he's an integral piece of the locker room, leader and a long-tenured member of the group who adds to the culture.
Keeping him on board would give the team a reliable option familiar with the systems, and a versatile defender who can play up and down the lineup.
Meanwhile, Liljegren also gives the Capitals flexibility. The 27-year-old only played in four games after being brought in at the deadline, but provided steady minutes, moved the puck efficiently and showed his upside and potential.
Liljegren still has ways to go with his career and is still finding his footing and growing into his role, and that is something that D.C. could take advantage of going forward.
In the end, there will also be a number of names to explore in free agency, and Washington may want a new piece to add to the puzzle. Ultimately, though, van Riemsdyk and Liljegren are steady options to have.