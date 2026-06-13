What Does An Extension Look Like For Pending RFA Connor McMichael, Capitals?

McMichael led the Capitals in scoring through the final 19 games of the season.
The Washington Capitals have a handful of decisions to make in the offseason, and one of them is figuring out an extension for pending restricted free agent Connor McMichael.
It wasn't an easy year for the 25-year-old, who struggled to find consistency following a career campaign in 2024-25. However, he started to get back to his game down the stretch, leading the team with 15 points in the final 19 games of the season.
"There's disappointing parts of the year, especially early for me, when the team started losing games and I wasn't performing how I wanted to. It's a tough feeling, when you feel like you're letting guys down," McMichael said. "I picked it up and got back to my game and how I wanted to play. I've always prided myself when the games get harder, games get more important. I like to say I step up and try to play my best, and I thought I did that."
Over the course of the year, McMichael and the Capitals had touched base on an extension, and those talks died down as the team made a final playoff push. Now going into free agency, the front office needs to revisit those talks and see what the future holds for McMichael.
General manager Chris Patrick said at breakdown day that he and McMichael had a good exit interview, and that there are a "couple of different ways" an extension or talks could go.
That being said, though, he wants to see more from his rising forward.
"I think he acknowledged he didn't have the season he hoped. I don't know if the contract hanging over his head was part of it, but I think he needs to have a really good summer here. I think he needs to show a commitment to his game this summer and to improving his game and coming into camp with a chip on his shoulder, like he's got something to prove," Patrick said.
Considering that, another bridge deal is something that could make sense for McMichael, who is still figuring out his role with Washington.
McMichael has admittedly looked better on the wing, there is still hope he could play center. At this point, with Ilya Protas likely to slot in down the middle, having him on the wing seems more likely the better option.
Still, McMichael is the kind of player who can move up and down the lineup, make plays and provide key scoring, and also has the upside to be a key member of the mix going forward. His strong finish to the season showed that as he helped D.C. in an unlikely playoff push. He also plays key minutes on the penalty kill.
Overall, he is a. key piece of the puzzle, and fits into the team's identity and plan goinf forward.
Teams must issue qualifying offers by 5 p.m. on June 30. He and Hendrix Lapierre are the only roster players that are RFAs, and Ryan Hofer is the only other RFA in the organization.