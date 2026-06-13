What Does An Extension Look Like For Pending RFA Connor McMichael, Capitals?

"There's disappointing parts of the year, especially early for me, when the team started losing games and I wasn't performing how I wanted to. It's a tough feeling, when you feel like you're letting guys down," McMichael said. "I picked it up and got back to my game and how I wanted to play. I've always prided myself when the games get harder, games get more important. I like to say I step up and try to play my best, and I thought I did that."