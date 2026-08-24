What Does The Upcoming Season Look Like For Andrew Cristall With The Capitals?

The Washington Capitals enter the 2026-27 campaign with a revamped forward group and plenty of promise, and at the same time, there are prospects knocking on the door for their chance at NHL time, too.
One of them is prospect Andrew Cristall.
The 21-year-old is coming off a pivotal first year of pro hockey, where he had 20 goals and 40 assists for 60 points in 72 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears. Cristall and Ilya Protas were an impressive 1-2 punch, and both did a good job of putting themselves high on D.C.'s radar.
"My game translates... I just proved myself of making that next jump and feeling good," Cristall said at the end of the season. "Junior to the AHL's a big jump, it's amateur to pro, and everybody here is trying to make a living. Obviously, I want to make that next jump as well."
With training camp around the corner, Cristall's been working this summer to add more size while also fine-tuning his skating as he looks to try and crack the Capitals opening night roster.
It'll be a tall task amid the team's influx of new additions up front, including Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner, as well as fellow prospects like Ivan Miroshnichenko and Bogdan Trineyev vying for their chance at a full-time NHL roster spot. It'll make for quite the competition up front in the coming weeks, something the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing.
"It'll be a different group, we'll have a lot of new faces with some of the moves that have gone on, but also some of the young players that will hopefully be able to earn a spot in training camp," coach Spencer Carbery added.
Ultimately, for Cristall, more time to develop may be the right option, as he'll benefit from more minutes and a bigger role rather than time as an extra with a number of regulars likely getting a first look.
That being said, he an continue to embrace his identity at the pro level and take on a bigger leadership role, while also showing how he can lead the offense and be a catalyst with Protas making the jump to the NHL.
Still, anything can happen at camp, and historically, Cristall has had strong showings in the preseason that have earned him a longer look. So, don't count him out when the season gets underway.