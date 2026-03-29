What's Helped Make Logan Thompson So Successful? Support From Goalie Partner Charlie Lindgren: 'Friends First, Teammates Second'

The Capitals goaltenders have a strong dynamic that's helped Thompson down this final stretch.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Charlie Lindgren has the timing down perfectly. When a media timeout rolls around, he knows Logan Thompson likes to take a break at the bench. So, as the backup, Lindgren makes sure that he's at the ready with Thompson's water and electrolyte drink out on the bench, and a pep talk to go with it.
It's all part of being a good goalie partner, which Lindgren believes is one of the most important relationships when it comes to team success.
"Your two goalies, in my opinion, have to get along, and they have to drive. Me and Logan, we're really good friends," Lindgren said. "I think we see the game the right way, the same way we're competitors. I just want to be a good person for him."
Since arriving in D.C. last season, both Thompson and Lindgren have gotten to share the net, though down this final stretch, Thompson's become the primary starter and has played 14 of the last 16.
It's an opportunity that Lindgren, despite not getting more games, says Thompson has more than earned.
"I mean, I think he's been incredible the whole year. You look at his body of work and he's probably been our best player all year long," Lindgren said. "He's a competitor, he wants to win the game... he's just, he's a gamer. I'm proud of him, proud of just his character, and the way he's hung in there all year long and played some really good hockey for us."
For Thompson, having Lindgren as his partner has been fundamental to his success since joining Washington.
"I'm just really thankful I've had him with me," Thompson said, adding, "The biggest mistake, I think, with people is that the two goalies always have to hate each other... We're professionals and we're friends as soon as we come to the rink and away from the rink," Thompson said. "We're friends first, and we're teammates second."
Over two seasons, he's posted a save percentage of at least .910 while ranking among the top goaltenders in the league.
Thompson highlighted not only Lindgren's character, but the way that he helps drive "healthy competition" that motivates both of them.
"When he's in net, I just want him to succeed, and I think it's vice versa," Thompson said. "That's why we work so well together. We push each other as athletes and goalies, but at the same time, we support each other and we're just really good friends away from the rink as well."
"He's a great, great partner for me as well," Lindgren added. "And you know, he's always motivating me and keeping me going. So again, we're both, it's there's only one net, as we all know, but we push each other to be better. He's been an amazing goalie partner for myself."
With Thompson likely to start out the majority of these final games with D.C. making a playoff push, Lindgren will continue to take the same approach as he has all season.
And that means doing whatever he can to help Thompson play his best.
"Being a good goalie partner is all about when things are going really good or things are going really bad, just staying even-keel," Lindgren said. "I'm always trying to keep Logan — he doesn't need any extra motivation — but I'm always trying to put good thoughts in his mind... just being a good friend to him is really what it's all about."