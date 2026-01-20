What The Capitals Front Office Has Made Of Hendrix Lapierre's Season

"He's had a great, great attitude. He's worked really hard, as you guys have all seen. I know I feel, when I watch him from up top, I feel more comfortable when he's out there than I did last year. I think (coach Spencer Carbery) feels similar," Patrick said. "But you know, at some point, too, you do need to see some production or something to kind of force the coach's hand to play him more and play him higher in the lineup."