What To Know About New Capitals Goaltender Jesper Vikman

The 23-year-old was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, as Vegas elected to trade up to select him. He rose to prominence overseas, impressing with AIK's junior team and getting five games in the HockeyAllSvenSkan, the second-highest tier of pro hockey in Sweden. He then made his way to North America in 2022 and spent one year in juniors with the WHL's Vancouver Giants before making the pro jump.