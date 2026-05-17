What's It Like To Take A Hit From Alex Ovechkin? Not Fun, His Teammates — Past & Present — Insist

"He hits hard, he hits heavy. Most guys that have had the longevity and the success in their careers, they don’t play that way. He plays every shift extremely hard,” Tom Wilson said back in February. “He can run guys over. That’s why I loved him as a kid, that’s why he was one of my favorite players. He’d score, pass, run over guys, defend himself. I’ve never had to pull a fly off Ovi’s back. He can do it himself."