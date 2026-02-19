With Capitals Getting Closer To Full Strength, Carbery's Latest Lines Give Idea Of Wherre Roster Stacks Up

The Washington Capitals are getting closer to having a full healthy lineup for arguably the first time all season, and in turn, the team will have to address the current state of the roster.
With Connor McMichael expected back for the first game after the break and Charlie Lindgren also good to go, and Pierre-Luc Dubois back regularly in the top-6, D.C. will have to make some changes to its current lineup.
Coach Spencer Carbery provided a glimpse of that, deploying the following lines for the first full practice after break:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Hendrix Lapierre (placeholder for Tom Wilson)
Anthony Beauvillier-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank
Declan Chisholm (placeholder for Martin Fehervary)-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dylan McIlrath-Sonny Milano (extra)
Charlie Lindgren
Garin Bjorklund (placeholder for Logan Thompson)
Justin Sourdif won the center role following his standout play while filling in for Dubois on the second line. There, he not only played a solid two-way game and shutdown role, but shined offensively and emerged as one of the league's top scoring rookies to open 2026.
Ethen Frank, a call-up earlier in the season, also figures to have won a full-time spot in the lineup, as he's been able to score and showcase versatility and the ability to fit in on multiple line combinations.
McMichael, meanwhile, will remain on the wing as he's shown that he is a stronger fit in that role.
With that, it looks like Hendrix Lapierre, who's struggled to find consistency at center and produce, is the odd man out up front, along with Sonny Milano. One can remain as the extra forward, but ultimately, to make space for the team's returning players, someone will have to go on waivers.
Neither Lapierre nor Milano are waiver-exempt, meaning that in order to be sent down to the AHL, they'll have to clear. And, given their upside, it may mean parting ways with the organization.
Ultimately, it's up to management, who has seen flashes of strong play from both, along with lulls. Lapierre is on a one-year, prove-it deal, while Milano is also in the final year of the three-year extension he signed back in 2023.
The Capitals also have to keep things in mind for the upcoming trade deadline on March 6 as the team continues to pursue a skilled, scoring winger.
That said, the next handful of days will be pivotal for both as Washington will have to make some major decisions.