With Finesse, Poise & Plenty Of 'Magic,' Cole Hutson Gave Capitals A Performance To Remember — And Get Used To

WASHINGTON — Wednesday's Washington Capitals win didn't look like an NHL debut for Cole Hutson.
The 19-year-old, despite his claims that he was nervous all night long, fit right in, looking comfortable and faring well in his first taste of playing in the best league in the world.
"I didn't really feel too comfortable the whole game," Hutson said, adding, "Just wanted to not make any mistakes and just come out with the team win."
He did that, and then some, as coach Spencer Carbery deployed him early and often and got him right into the mix as a member of the starting lineup.
His very first shift, Hutson helped Washington generate significant pressure in the offensive zone. From there, he eased into action, and when he was on the ice, the puck was on his stick early and often.
Hutson led the Capitals in Corsi-for percentage (67.86) and shots-for percentage (75) at 5-on-5, and he ranked first among Washington blueliners in expected goals-for percentage (73.20) at all strengths.
"It's a funny feeling when you have a first year, first-game guy, and he's got the puck back there, and you're just confident that he's gonna make the right play, and he's gonna do good things with it," Tom Wilson said. "So it's a pretty cool feeling when a kid comes in with that much poise and can make plays and you can just see the potential."
Not only did the numbers show his dominance when it came to puck possession and generating chances, but he passed the eye test as well; his skating and finesse made him elusive on the ice.
He worked wonders with the puck and he had it on a string as he was able to thread the needle, find his teammates with tape-to-tape passes and get some high-danger opportunities on goal.
"You're gonna get used to that. That's Cole, that's his bread and butter," Carbery said. "He can out-wait defenders, multiple times you can start to see his skill-set in small areas; he'll out-wait guys that are coming right at him and they start to turn, he just sits there because of his poise and his ability to hold onto pucks and trust his feet... I looked at his numbers in between periods from a shot attempt, expected goals (standpoint), was leading the pack."
Hutson finished his debut with 16:22 minutes of ice time, and scored his first NHL goal on an empty net with his teammates urging him to shoot all the way. He also had three shots and plenty of opportunities along the way.
"I was pumped... I was looking for the pass the whole time, but you got to get your first one eventually, so just happy it went in," Hutson said.
Admittedly for the former Boston University Terrier, it took some time to work up to the speed and space, but it was nothing too surprising.
What did have him in shock? The entire experience, which still hasn't really sunk in.
"I don't know if I'm going to remember much, to be honest," Hutson laughed. "Just in shock all night. Hopefully, I remember it."
Though he may not remember, his teammates certainly will.
"He looks really good, especially for a young guy in his first game making a lot of plays. I feel like he fit right in, and didn't look nervous at all," gaoltender Logan Thompson said. "For his first game, he's only going to get better. I think he's got a bright future in the NHL and here with the Washington Capitals."