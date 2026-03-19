With Finesse, Poise & Plenty Of 'Magic,' Cole Hutson Gave Capitals A Performance To Remember — And Get Used To

"You're gonna get used to that. That's Cole, that's his bread and butter," Carbery said. "He can out-wait defenders, multiple times you can start to see his skill-set in small areas; he'll out-wait guys that are coming right at him and they start to turn, he just sits there because of his poise and his ability to hold onto pucks and trust his feet... I looked at his numbers in between periods from a shot attempt, expected goals (standpoint), was leading the pack."