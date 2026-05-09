Would The Capitals Consider Bringing Back John Carlson This Summer? Defenseman Reportedly Had 'Exploratory Talks' With Ducks
The Capitals will look to address the right side of the defense corps this summer.
The Washington Capitals have some business to take care of this offseason, and one will be addressing the right side of the defensive corps with Rasmus Sandin having underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. That said, one of the top pending UFA right-handed defenseman is a familiar one: John Carlson.
Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, at the NHL Trade Deadline, with Patrick also kicking off a transitional period for the Capitals' defense corps that soon welcomed Cole Hutson.
When asked if bringing Carlson back would be a possibility, general manager Chris Patrick couldn't comment due to tampering. At the same time, the Ducks have reportedly engaged in "exploratory talks" about a potential extension with the 36-year-old, per The Athletic.
That said, nothing is set in stone yet, and going into free agency, Washington has some work to do and assets up its sleeve, along with $36 million in cap space.
Bringing back Carlson would give Washington instant right-handed depth and offensive prowess that Sandin was starting to bring to the table. He's still a top-pairing defender, too, and still has plenty left in the tank, averaging over 24 minutes per game with Anaheim in the playoffs.
Beyond his on-ice impact, he brings invaluable leadership and experience to the table, and is beloved in the Capitals locker room. Bringing him back would be an instant boost to morale, and also give young players like Hutson another mentor.
On the other hand, there are a handful of defensemen hitting the market, and at the same time, Washington's also injecting more youth into the mix and may want to promote from within, while also bringing in some new blood. Plus, D.C. also has to address a handful of other free agents — including Alex Ovechkin's future — and wants to add to the top-6.
That said, though, one has to imagine that Washington would at least touch base with Carlson should he hit free agency and see the price is right, given the need for an experienced RHD and his ties to the community. And ultimately, it wouldn't be a nostalgic move, but a logical one given the circumstances.