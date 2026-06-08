Would There Potentially Be A Fit For Larkin With Capitals If He Expands Trade List?
The Capitals want to bring in scoring help this summer.
The Washington Capitals have made it clear that they’re looking to add some scoring help and are willing to make a big splash to bring in a top-6 forward, and attention shifted to Dylan Larkin as it was revealed he requested a trade.
Per The Detroit Free Press’ Helene St. James, the Red Wings captain submitted a list of three teams where he’s willing to be traded as he asks for a change in scenery: the Florida Panthers, the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Given the market, salary cap and ability to make a move, Larkin may very well have to expand his list. If he does, could the Capitals be a fit for his services?
There’s a bit to consider.
Larkin is a center, a position where D.C. is deep and satisfied with Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ilya Protas and Justin Sourdif making up their core. While he could certainly provide a spark, there seems to be more emphasis on adding scoring help on the wing rather than down the middle.
Then, there’s Larkin’s contract. The 29-year-old has five more years left on his contract with a cap hit of $8.7 million. The Capitals are looking to get younger, so taking on the rest of Larkin’s contract, paying big dollars and giving up assets, rather than opting to search for a high-impact, rising winger, may not be the right move.
Looking at Larkin’s play, though, he’s a proven, versatile and talented forward who could certainly help Washington’s scoring woes, especially on the power play. He had 67 points in 74 games this past season and has consistently put up those numbers over the last handful of seasons as one of the league’s stars playing heavy minutes.
However, notably, his 5-on-5 production took a hit this past year with just 42 points at even strength, and he wasn’t exempt from taking some responsibility for the Red Wings’ overall struggles.
While Larkin would be a big add and accomplish GM Chris Patrick’s mission to bring in a top scorer and name to bolster the top-6, it doesn’t seem to be a good fit, even if Larkin’s willing to go somewhere else.