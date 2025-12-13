Jets Aim to Snap Lengthy Losing Streak Against Scorching Hot Capitals

The Winnipeg Jets will try to halt their recent free fall as they square off against a red-hot Washington Capitals squad. Winnipeg has lost 13 of its last 18 games, while Washington has been the NHL’s hottest team over its past 13 contests, posting a league-best 10-1-2 record. The Capitals’ surge has been fueled by a potent offense that has poured in 54 goals during that stretch.

The Jets’ struggles have been compounded by injuries on the blue line, along with the continued absence of back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner and reigning league MVP Connor Hellebuyck. The star goaltender is expected to miss at least another week after undergoing a minor arthroscopic knee procedure in late November.

Winnipeg is clearly due for a breakthrough, having managed just two wins in its last 11 games, while Washington appears overdue for a setback. This matchup could serve as a turning point for the Jets as they look to exorcise recent demons, regain momentum, and begin building toward a playoff push while aiming for a third consecutive postseason appearance.

Lineup Changes

Jets head coach Scott Arniel is once again shaking up his lineup following Winnipeg’s 6–3 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. The Jets are expected to keep their top line together, with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele flanked by Alex Iafallo. The newly promoted winger earned his spot after burying his fifth goal of the season on a dazzling solo effort in Thursday’s loss.

Beyond the first unit, several changes are expected throughout the lineup. Former top-line forward Gabe Vilardi, who netted his 14th goal of the season against Boston, will look to stay hot alongside Morgan Barron, who also found the scoresheet Thursday. The two surging wingers are expected to be centered by Jonathan Toews, who has struggled offensively of late.

On the third line, Nino Niederreiter will skate in his 1,000th NHL game Saturday, lining up with Vladislav Namestnikov and veteran winger Gustav Nyquist, who has also been searching for his scoring touch. Meanwhile, Cole Perfetti, another forward mired in a cold stretch, will look to spark his game on the second line with captain Adam Lowry and Tanner Pearson on the opposite wing.

The defensive corps is expected to remain unchanged, largely the same group that has ranked among the league’s best over the past two seasons. In goal, Eric Comrie is slated to get the start once again as he looks to snap a three-game losing streak. The Jets are hoping these lineup changes ignite a spark for a team in desperate need of momentum as they face the red-hot Alex Ovechkin. Even at 40, Ovechkin shows little sign of slowing down, tallying nine goals and seven assists for 16 points during Washington’s 13-game hot streak.

On the second line, Olympic hopeful Tom Wilson has traded much of his chippy style for goal-scoring prowess, contributing eight goals and seven assists for 15 points over the same stretch. Winnipeg will also need to account for the physicality of the Capitals’ lineup while containing Norris Trophy contender Jakob Chychrun, who is building on his breakout campaign from last season and has already posted 25 points in 31 games, including 12 points during Washington’s current surge.

The Capitals also make it nearly impossible to score with the efforts of another Olympic hopeful in goaltender Logan Thompson, who has proved his worth to Team Canada's management team with a league-best start to the season. The 28-year-old Calgary native has a 13-6-3 record this season backed by a stellar 1.96 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Eric Comrie Expected (Season: 6-8-1 record, 3.30 GAA, .885 SV% | VS WSH: 31 Saves on 35 Shots in only game)

Washington: Logan Thompson Expected (Season: 13-6-3 record, 1.96 GAA, .926 save percentage | VS WPG: 3-1-2 record, 3.21 GAA, .896 SV% in 7 games)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.