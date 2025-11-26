Major Lineup Shakeup, NHL Debut Highlight Jets’ Showdown in Washington

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Winnipeg Jets return to action after a disappointing shutout loss Sunday to take on one of the best in the East with the Washington Capitals. The game will work as stop one for the Jets' lengthy five-game road trip in just ten days.

The Jets will meet with the Capitals for the 102nd time with Washington being one of the teams that have a better record in their matchup history with the Jets at 56-29-5-11 all-time. The game should have major implications for both sides as the Jets are still trying to battle their way back into the playoffs while the Capitals are doing their best to distance themselves with just a one point lead in the Wild card race. Winnipeg's lineup will see some major changes on Wednesday including an NHL debut.

Jets' Neal Pionk Suffers Second Lower-Body Injury in 8 Months, Listed As Day-to-Day

Neal Pionk left Sunday’s game against Minnesota early with a lower-body injury, putting his status for the Jets’ upcoming road trip in doubt.

Lineup Storylines

With several forwards struggling to produce offense, Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel is opting for a significant shake-up in hopes of sparking the lineup. The top line will stay intact, but the biggest surprise comes on the second unit, where the slumping Tanner Pearson jumps from the fourth line to take over Vladislav Namestnikov’s spot on left wing. Namestnikov will shift back to center, reuniting with Cole Perfetti in a pairing that worked for much of last season.

The adjustments become even more intriguing further down the roster as Nino Niederreiter and Adam Lowry are back together as long-time linemates, joined this time by Alex Iafallo. Meanwhile, Jonathan Toews will anchor the fourth line with Morgan Barron and Gustav Nyquist. Arniel appears to be aiming for a more balanced, depth-driven approach to spread out the team’s skill, and it will be interesting to see how the ice-time distribution works out to be for some players.

Toews has been slow out of the gate, posting just eight points in 21 games and carrying a team-worst –11 rating as his once-elite two-way play continues to dip. The hope is that this shuffle helps jump-start multiple players and eases the burden on a rookie making his NHL debut.

While fans await goalie prospect Thomas Milic’s first NHL start, the Jets’ top defense prospect, Elias Salomonsson, has been called up to replace Neal Pionk and is expected to draw into the lineup Wednesday. Although the initial assumption was that the 21-year-old would be eased in as a seventh defenseman with Luke Schenn and Colin Miller rotating, Arniel is instead choosing to lean on the young blueliner, leaving Schenn as the extra skater. Salomonsson, the Jets’ 2022 second-round pick, has yet to appear in an NHL game but has recorded six assists in 17 games with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL this season.

For the Capitals, longtime captain and hockey icon Alex Ovechkin continues to dominate offensively even at age 40, posting ten goals and eleven assists for 21 points in 23 games. His longtime running mate, Tom Wilson, has shifted from delivering heavy hits to unleashing heavy shots. The Toronto native leads the team with 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 23 games, boasts an impressive +11 rating, and still brings plenty of physicality with 64 hits on the season.

"You Can't Replace a Guy Like That" - Jets' Reigning Hart Trophy Winner Will be Missed

Jets grapple with losing reigning MVP Hellebuyck. His knee surgery sidelines the Vezina winner for weeks, leaving a massive void in net.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (+125) | WSH ML (-149)

WPG +1.5 (-188) | WSH -1.5 (+155)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Jets have taken three of their last four meetings with the Capitals, but they'll have to manage this matchup without the player most responsible for those wins in league MVP Connor Hellebuyck. With their star goaltender unavailable, Winnipeg will turn to backup Eric Comrie, who will be facing Washington for the first time on Wednesday.

Winnipeg’s recent success in this matchup has come from keeping games low-scoring and letting their elite defensive structure take over. This time, however, that defense has some noticeable holes, and the Capitals’ top-seven offense will be eager to take advantage. The game has the potential to open up offensively, with both teams needing timely scoring to get the edge.

When Will Jets' Thomas Milic Make His NHL Debut?

Jets goalie struggles ignite speculation asking is red-hot Thomas Milic ready to seize his NHL moment against challenging opponents?

For the Jets, Cole Perfetti is a strong candidate for a standout performance as he continues to regain form following his injury. He has three points over his last six games and has registered a goal and two assists in his last two meetings with Washington.

The Capitals’ surging offense continues to run through Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin, with the latter still commanding full defensive attention even as he enters the twilight of his career. Ovechkin has historically feasted on the Jets, recording 57 goals and 45 assists for 102 points in 75 games against Winnipeg. He enters this matchup riding goals in three straight meetings and points in seven of his last eight, totaling nine goals and one assist in that span.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Eric Comrie (Season: 4-3-0 record, 2.86 GAA, .899 SV% | First Game VS WSH)

Washington: Charlie Lindgren (Season: 3-3-1 record, 3.13 GAA, .889 SV% | VS WPG: 3-1-0 record, 1.51 GAA, .947 SV% in four games)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.