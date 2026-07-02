A Golden Opportunity: Former Jets First Rounder Ville Heinola Signs in Vegas

After years of stalled development and ill-timed injuries in Winnipeg, the puck-moving defenceman seeks a fresh start in Nevada to finally realize his first-round pedigree.
When the Winnipeg Jets selected Ville Heinola with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, they believed they had landed one of the game's brightest young defencemen.
On Wednesday, that chapter officially came to an end as the unrestricted free agent officially locked in on a one-year, one-way contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Thus ending a seven-year tenure in Winnipeg that never came anywhere near close to matching the promise of its beginning.
For the Golden Knights, it's a low-risk opportunity to uncover untapped potential. For the Jets, it's another reminder of a development story that never quite made sense.
The most puzzling part of Heinola's career in Winnipeg is that the organization initially appeared completely sold on him.
As an 18-year-old, Heinola not only cracked the Jets' opening-night roster in 2019, but immediately became a trusted contributor. He averaged nearly 20 minutes per game during his first eight NHL contests, saw power-play time and produced five points. Along the way, he became the first player born in the 21st century to record both an NHL point and an NHL goal.
At that point it was a diamond found in the rough, a needle in a haystack. Likely something that was looking to be a long-term NHL fit between the player and the Jets.
But like Sami Niku and others before him, things just didn't seem to work out between the player and the Jets.
Despite repeatedly demonstrating his offensive instincts and puck-moving ability, Heinola never received another extended opportunity in Winnipeg. He bounced between the Jets and Manitoba Moose, where he consistently produced at nearly a point every other game from the blueline, only to find himself back in the minors or watching from the press box whenever the NHL roster became healthy.
The Jets didn't simply prioritize established veterans over Heinola. They routinely found opportunities for others.
Whether it was Logan Stanley, Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury or a revolving cast of depth defencemen, Winnipeg continually leaned toward experience or size while Heinola waited for another chance that just didn't come his way.
To be fair, circumstances weren't always on the organization's side.
Just as Heinola appeared poised to finally secure a full-time role entering the 2023-24 season, disaster struck. A fractured ankle suffered during training camp required surgery and wiped out what many believed would be his breakthrough campaign. Complications during his recovery only delayed his return further.
Those injuries undoubtedly altered his trajectory, but they don't explain why a player who looked NHL-ready at 18 finished his Jets career with just 58 regular-season games.
Yes, read that again: 58 NHL games over his seven years in town.
When he was first called into action, the Jets trusted him enough to play nearly 20 minutes a night. Years later, after dominating stretches in the American Hockey League and gaining additional experience, those same opportunities never materialized again. It seemed as though Heinola's leash actually became shorter, not longer with experience/age.
Perhaps Heinola simply wasn't destined to become the top-four defenceman many projected on draft day.
That's entirely possible. But that's also what makes this story frustrating for the team, managerial staff, coaches, fans and the player himself. The Jets never truly found out.
Rather than giving their former first-round pick 40 or 50 consecutive NHL games to determine exactly what they had, Heinola spent years in hockey's version of limbo—too good for the American Hockey League, yet never trusted long enough in the National Hockey League to establish himself.
In all fairness, Heinola was a press box regular, despite his clear talents. Now it is Vegas' turn to figure out his place.
The Golden Knights have built a reputation for identifying overlooked talent and putting players in positions to succeed. At 25 years old, Heinola still possesses the skating, vision and puck-moving ability that made him a first-round selection. If he finds a regular role, few around the league will be surprised. He has always lacked size, but really hasn't made that an issue anywhere - except for its perceived issue in Winnipeg.
If Heinola carves out a meaningful NHL career in Vegas, the conversation won't simply be about a player who needed a change of scenery. It will instead be about a talented first-round pick whose greatest opportunity never came with the team that drafted him.