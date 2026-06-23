A Hall of Fame Father's Day Weekend for Former Jets Forward Keith Tkachuk

Former Jet Keith Tkachuk caps unforgettable weekend with long-awaited HHOF nod
It would be difficult to script a better Father’s Day weekend for Keith Tkachuk.
After years of waiting for the phone call, the former Winnipeg Jets captain officially received hockey’s highest individual honour, being named a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.
As if that wasn’t enough, the announcement came just a day after the Tkachuk family received another piece of unforgettable news: Keith’s two sons, Matthew and Brady, are finally joining forces in the NHL as members of the Florida Panthers.
Not a bad few days for the extended Tkachuk household.
Keith may finally have a good enough excuse to purchase that Florida lake house and spend eight months of the year in the Sunshine State.
The 54-year-old joins the Hall as part of a loaded 2026 class featuring Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke. For Tkachuk, the honour represents the final stamp on a career built around skill, size, toughness and competitiveness.
Long before his sons became two of the NHL’s premier power forwards, Keith helped define the position.
Drafted 19th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1990, Tkachuk quickly became one of the franchise’s most important young players. He made his NHL debut during the 1991-92 season and developed into the exact kind of player opponents hated facing - a bruising winger who could punish defenders physically while also filling the net.
Tkachuk spent parts of five seasons with the original Jets before the franchise relocated to Arizona, serving as Winnipeg’s captain during its final years before the move. He became the face of a transitioning organization and provided Jets fans with one of their final superstar talents before NHL hockey left Manitoba in 1996.
His best offensive years followed shortly after, including a 52-goal campaign in 1996-97 that made him the first American-born player to lead the NHL in goals. Over 1,201 career regular season games with the Jets, Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers, Tkachuk finished with 538 goals, 1,065 points and more than 2,200 penalty minutes.
Few players in league history have combined offence and edge quite like Tkachuk. And that style has clearly been passed down.
Matthew and Brady have carved out their own identities as two of the NHL’s most impactful forwards, both carrying many of the same traits that made their father a star - physicality, emotion, net-front presence and an ability to take over games.
Now, for the first time at the NHL level, they will do it together.
Florida’s blockbuster acquisition of Brady from the Ottawa Senators (for a package including three first round picks) reunites the brothers with the Panthers, giving Keith a front-row seat to watch both of his sons chase the Stanley Cup together.
For a family already deeply woven into hockey history, the timing could not have been much better.
Keith spent years watching Matthew become a Stanley Cup champion and Brady develop into one of the league’s top leaders. Now, the two brothers will wear the same sweater while their father prepares for his official Hall of Fame induction.