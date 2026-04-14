A Season Lost: Jets Waste Away Another Prime Year for Core Group

Not to be lost among the failures that 2025-26 brought were the performances from Mark Scheifele, who hit a career-high offensively and became the first player in franchise history to hit 100 points on the season, Gabe Vilardi, who now had 30 goals, Kyle Connor, who has nearly matched his 41 goal, 97 point campaign from last season and Josh Morrissey, who matched last season's performance of 14 goals.