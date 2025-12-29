"Absolute Terrible Non-Call" Could See Josh Morrissey Miss Monday's Game vs. Edmonton

The Winnipeg Jets may be without all-star defenceman Josh Morrissey as they host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday evening.

Facing off against Connor McDavid and the Oilers from Canada Life Centre just 48 hours after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Jets will look to put their frustrations behind them and focus on the task at hand - whether or not they have Morrissey at the helm.

Jets' head coach Scott Arniel said Morrissey is considered day-to-day after waking up sore and missing the team's practice on Sunday.

This came just hours removed from Ariel's steamy tirade following a dangerous check-from-behind by Joel Eriksson Ek that sent his Norris Trophy contender head first into the boards.

"That's a terrible non-call on Josh Morrissey," Arniel said post-game on Saturday. "Absolute terrible non-call on Josh Morrissey. It should have been called. Head-first into the boards. And then a ticky-tack little call after that. That's got nothing to do with managing. That was just a bad non-call by the referees."

"That is a non-call that should have been called," Arniel continued. "I'm not going into what the reasoning was. Any other top players in the league, elite players, get hit from behind into the boards, I'm pretty sure that's a penalty."

When asked if he was worried about a fine, Arniel shrugged it off, doubling down on the non-call.

He explained on Sunday that part of his anger-fuelled rant was inspired by the fact that Morrissey was, in fact, injured on the play, despite suiting up for the first shift of overtime - which eventually turned into Minnesota's game-winner.

After being crunched into the boards by Eriksson Ek, Morrissey's defence partner Dylan DeMelo took exception to the play and cross checked the offender in front of the Jets' net, handing Minnesota a power play late in the game. The Wild scored with their goaltender pulled and DeMelo in the box, sending the game to overtime, which they won shortly thereafter.

“JMo is one of the premier defencemen in this league," alternate captain Mark Scheifele said after the game. "He’s got to be protected.”

DeMelo, who did not speak following the game, gave his take on the play after Sunday's practice.

“Although I don’t think I hit him very hard, I’ve definitely done a lot worse,” he shared. “Honestly, to me it looked like I gave him more of a push than a cross check. I know it was kind of cross-checking motion, but it was more my left hand."

But for the refs to penalize the Jets in the final minute after letting the play on Morrissey go unpenalized, was a poor decision, indicated DeMelo.

“Regardless, I don’t think I should put myself in that position. So I’ll take ownership for my actions in that regard.”

Currently winless in their last five contests, the Jets will look to buck the trend on Monday against Edmonton. With just two wins in nine games, Winnipeg currently sits 30th, just one point ahead of last-place Vancouver.

Puck drop for the all-Canadian matchup is set for 6:30 PM central time, and the game can be found live on Amazon, not on TSN or Sportsnet.