AHL's Leading Scorer Leaves Moose for Swedish Hockey League

The Manitoba Moose have lost their top scorer from the 2025-26 season, as\n26-year-old Samuel Fagemo has officially signed a three-year deal with Frolunda\nHC of the Swedish Hockey League.\n\nFagemo, a Swede, led the Moose with 19 goals last season - his only year with\nManitoba. \n\nPhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/32882344-ef38-497c-adb8-1153b4de97ba.jpeg]\nPhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine\n\nHe signed in the offseason with Winnipeg but failed to crack the big-league\nsquad and spent the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign in the AHL. \n\nIt was also a change of scenery in the American League for Fagemo, who spent the\npast five seasons playing for the Ontario Reign. \n\nFagemo had 35 points in 72 games for Manitoba, operating at roughly half a\npoint-per-game all season, but his -22 plus-minus rating was a team-worst.\n\nDuring his time in the AHL, Fagemo led all skaters league-wide in goals scored\nwith 151 goals in 340 games played. He had seasons of 10, 27, 23, 43, 29 and 19\ngoals.\n\n“I have had a good dialogue with Frolunda, am excited about a new challenge and\nthe timing feels right," the 2019 second round pick said.\n\nPhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4a517993-d484-470b-a184-3cc5399bb4ea.jpeg]\nPhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine\n\nFagemo previously suited up for Frolunda in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, to\nwhich he has 27 goals and 47 points to his name in 86 games played. \n\nHis absence will be felt in Manitoba next season, but a reliance on young Jets\ndraft picks will likely be how Manitoba remains relevant in 2026-27.