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AHL's Leading Scorer Leaves Moose for Swedish Hockey League

Carter Brooks
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Carter Brooks
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Updated at May 26, 2026, 15:14
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Samuel Fagemo returns home to Frölunda HC on a three-year deal, leaving Manitoba without their primary sniper and forcing the Jets' affiliate to lean on youth.

The Manitoba Moose have lost their top scorer from the 2025-26 season, as 26-year-old Samuel Fagemo has officially signed a three-year deal with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

Fagemo, a Swede, led the Moose with 19 goals last season - his only year with Manitoba. 

Photo by Steve Sasaki/Game On MagazinePhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine

He signed in the offseason with Winnipeg but failed to crack the big-league squad and spent the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign in the AHL. 

It was also a change of scenery in the American League for Fagemo, who spent the past five seasons playing for the Ontario Reign. 

Fagemo had 35 points in 72 games for Manitoba, operating at roughly half a point-per-game all season, but his -22 plus-minus rating was a team-worst.

During his time in the AHL, Fagemo led all skaters league-wide in goals scored with 151 goals in 340 games played. He had seasons of 10, 27, 23, 43, 29 and 19 goals.

“I have had a good dialogue with Frolunda, am excited about a new challenge and the timing feels right," the 2019 second round pick said.

Photo by Steve Sasaki/Game On MagazinePhoto by Steve Sasaki/Game On Magazine

Fagemo previously suited up for Frolunda in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, to which he has 27 goals and 47 points to his name in 86 games played. 

His absence will be felt in Manitoba next season, but a reliance on young Jets draft picks will likely be how Manitoba remains relevant in 2026-27. 

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