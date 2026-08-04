Alfons Freij Heads to North America for 2026-27 Season
Winnipeg’s second-round blueliner cuts his Swedish tenure short to accelerate his development, joining fellow top prospects for a transition to the faster North American game.
The Winnipeg Jets' prospect pipeline will get a significant boost this fall, as Swedish defenceman Alfons Freij begins the next chapter of his development in North America.
Freij, now 20, will leave the Swedish Hockey League's Timrå IK ahead of schedule to join the Jets organization for the 2026-27 season. This was made possible by Winnipeg, thanks to a contractual clause allowing the move. The decision comes despite the smooth-skating blueliner having two years remaining on his deal in Sweden.
Freij's arrival also continues a growing trend within Winnipeg's prospect system: the Swedish takeover.
Earlier this summer, 2026 first-round pick Viggo Björck elected to begin his North American career immediately after being selected eighth overall, rather than remain in Sweden. Now, two of the organization's top Swedish prospects will spend the 2026-27 season developing under the Jets' watch.
Originally, Freij expected to spend at least one more season in the SHL before making the transition overseas. However, conversations with Jets management and coaches during development camp changed the plan.
"The idea was that I would stay for another year and get ready in Timrå," Freij told Hockeysverige. "Then I came over to development camp and had a meeting with the GM and coaches. They were clear that they wanted me to play over there. That it's best for me to reach my goals and my dreams. You can't say no to that."
Selected 37th overall by Winnipeg in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Freij has steadily climbed the organization's prospect rankings thanks to his mobility, poise with the puck and ability to move play in transition.
Freij suited up for 42 games last season with Timrå in the SHL - Sweden's top professional league - while also helping Sweden capture gold at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship alongside fellow Jets prospect Sascha Boumedienne. After a slow offensive start, he found another gear down the stretch, recording six goals and three assists over his final 10 SHL contests.
Following the conclusion of his Swedish season, Freij crossed the ocean to get his first taste of professional hockey in North America, appearing in five regular-season games with the Manitoba Moose and collecting his first AHL point.
The expectation is that Freij will compete for a roster spot at Jets training camp before likely beginning the season with the Moose, where he'll have the opportunity to continue adapting to the smaller North American ice surface and the faster, more physical style of play.
The move also reflects the confidence Winnipeg has in the young defenceman's long-term development. At development camp earlier this summer, Freij spoke about embracing every opportunity throughout his hockey journey and credited each step of his progression for preparing him for the challenges ahead.
Freij's move also further strengthens what is quickly becoming one of the NHL's deepest collections of Swedish prospects. Alongside Björck, the Jets' system now features Boumedienne, Fabian Wagner, Viktor Klingsell, Lukas Gustafsson, as well as Winnipeg's Isak Rosen and Elias Salomonsson.
With both Freij and Björck making the jump to North America earlier than expected, the organization will have an even greater opportunity to oversee the development of two of its most promising young talents on this side of the Atlantic.