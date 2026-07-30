All Signs Point to a Jonathan Toews Reunion in Chicago

Patrick Kane’s return and Kyle Davidson’s recent comments fuel speculation that the team's most accomplished captain will soon sign a ceremonial contract to retire in a Blackhawks uniform.
It may only be a matter of time before Jonathan Toews is back where his NHL legacy was built.
Just over a month after announcing his retirement following one season with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, the former Chicago Blackhawks captain appears to be on course for one final reunion with the franchise where he won three Stanley Cups.
While nothing has been made official, comments from both Patrick Kane Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson over the past week have only added fuel to the growing belief that Toews will eventually sign a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the organization.
The speculation picked up steam after Kane returned to Chicago last week, signing a two-year contract with the Blackhawks, following time with New York and Detroit.
Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast following his return, Kane revealed he had already discussed the possibility of another comeback with his longtime teammate.
"I said, 'Hey, maybe you come back for a year?'" Kane laughed. "He was like, 'I'm thinking about it.'"
While Kane was jokingly referring to playing another season, the exchange served as another reminder that the bond between two of the most iconic players in franchise history remains strong. It also reinforced the idea that Toews returning to Chicago in some capacity is far from out of the question.
The picture became clearer at Kane's introductory press conference, where Davidson was asked about the possibility of bringing Toews back to officially retire as a member of the organization. The idea was not dismissed.
"We'd love to have Jonathan back and bring him back," Davidson said. "We did it with Marian Hossa. Nothing is set in stone or anything, but I think it is likely we'll go down that path."
Davidson later added that Toews remains synonymous with the organization.
"Jonathan is a Blackhawk for life with everything he's contributed to this city," he said.
Few players have meant more to the franchise, despite his official parting of ways following time off with serious medical issues.
Selected third overall by Chicago in the 2006 NHL Draft, Toews spent 15 seasons with the team, captaining the club to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He captured the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010, won the Selke Trophy in 2013 and finished his Blackhawks career with 372 goals and 883 points in 1,067 regular-season games before stepping away following the 2022-23 season.
After taking two years away from the NHL to focus on his health, Toews signed with his hometown Jets for the 2025-26 season. Following the campaign, he announced his retirement during an emotional press conference at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex inside the Dakota Community Centre in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood—the very rink where he first learned to play hockey. The facility was renamed in his honour after he captained the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup championship in 49 years in 2010, making it a fitting place to bring his playing career to a close.
Now, another fitting chapter could soon be written.
Should the expected reunion come into fruition, Toews would have the opportunity to officially end his NHL career wearing the very sweater that he first pulled over his head back in 2006 - exactly 20 years ago.