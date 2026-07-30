All Signs Point to a Jonathan Toews Reunion in Chicago

After taking two years away from the NHL to focus on his health, Toews signed with his hometown Jets for the 2025-26 season. Following the campaign, he announced his retirement during an emotional press conference at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex inside the Dakota Community Centre in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood—the very rink where he first learned to play hockey. The facility was renamed in his honour after he captained the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup championship in 49 years in 2010, making it a fitting place to bring his playing career to a close.