"I think it's one of those things where it's hard to put into words what scoring your first goal in the league means until you get to do it. You tell people it's going to be great. It's going to come, it's going to fulfill your wildest dreams. But until you get there, and just to see him experience it, see that joy. He was joking, he hasn't celebrated that hard on a goal in quite a while. The milestone is playing your first NHL game. But then, scoring your first NHL goal, that's what we all dream about, when we get the opportunity to play this game, so to see him achieve that dream was great. It's just too bad it didn't come with a win.”