Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 18, 2026 2:38 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 2:38 AM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 3:29 AM
Linus Ullmark’s stellar goaltending and Tyler Boucher’s debut marker silenced a raucous Winnipeg crowd, halting the Jets' dominant run despite Viggo Bjorck finally finding the back of the net.
If it were up to Winnipeg Jets rookie sensation Viggo Bjorck, every game would feature the new Hometown Remix specialty uniform. If it were up to everyone else in attendance at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night, the new sweaters would never live to see another game.
The visiting Ottawa Senators snapped Winnipeg's six-game winning streak by way of a 2-1 final, much to the disappointment of Jets fans ready to take on the world emblazoned in the freshly minted colours of the polar night sky.
Photo by Danny Truong/Game On Magazine
The first period provided little to none in terms of action or excitement, with the two teams escaping the frame without a goal against each. Kyle Connor had the best chance, but he was turned aside on a breakaway by Linus Ullmark.
Winnipeg fell behind 8-7 on the shot chart, but really didn't provide much in term of high-danger scoring chances.
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It was in the middle stanza to which things really got going.
First, Dylan Cozens found an early marker off a deflected shot, but it was head coach Scott Arniel, whose Coach's Challenge successfully overturned the play, restoring the 0-0 draw.
But as the hockey gods would have it, Gabe Vilardi found himself in the penalty box shortly thereafter. And Winnipeg's penalty kill looked terribly disjoint. It took Ottawa's 32nd-ranked power play just 22 seconds to get the puck past Stuart Skinner. And this time it counted.
After jamming at a long untouched net front rebound, Drake Batherson got the touch on it, making it 1-0 for the visitors just 3:06 into the frame.
One minute later, Tyler Boucher collected his first career goal, in what was his first career game, ripping home a loose puck that found its way onto his stick following a misplay from recent Jets call-up Danny Zhilkin, who turned the puck over in his own zone to captain Tomas Chabot.
Boucher, whose parents were in attendance, was able to celebrate his lifetime achievement as he gave his team a 2-0 lead with its second goal in less than a minute.
Photo by Danny Truong/Game On Magazine
Sticking with the theme of firsts, Viggo Bjorck finally cashed in on his first career NHL tally. He picked up a perfect pass from captain Adam Lowry in the high slot and one-timed the puck past Ullmark, before celebrating jubilantly with teammates in the corner and on the bench.
“It's awesome," Lowry said of setting up Bjorck for his first career marker.
"I think it's one of those things where it's hard to put into words what scoring your first goal in the league means until you get to do it. You tell people it's going to be great. It's going to come, it's going to fulfill your wildest dreams. But until you get there, and just to see him experience it, see that joy. He was joking, he hasn't celebrated that hard on a goal in quite a while. The milestone is playing your first NHL game. But then, scoring your first NHL goal, that's what we all dream about, when we get the opportunity to play this game, so to see him achieve that dream was great. It's just too bad it didn't come with a win.”
The goal gave Winnipeg life, but it wasn't enough, as the Jets were unable to solve Ullmark a second time on the night, which included a last minute six-on-four power play with Skinner on the bench for the extra attacker.
“It makes it a lot more fun to have the guys in the locker room to do it with," Bjorck said of his first goal. "Just a huge part of it. It’s just unfortunate to not get the win tonight.”
Ullmark finished the night with 19 stops on the 20 pucks sent his way by Winnipeg. Skinner tuned aside 25 shots in the defeat.
Tuesday's contest was the first of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, to which the Islanders, Golden Knights and Mammoth invade Canada Life Centre over the next seven days.
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