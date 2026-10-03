Bruins Spoil Jets' Season Opener with 4-3 Overtime Win

Kyle Connor’s record-setting goal and Tyrel Bauer’s spirited debut headlined a chaotic home opener fueled by Skinner’s arrival, until Elias Lindholm and JJ Peterka snatched a late victory.
The 2026-27 Winnipeg Jets are certainly something to behold.
No, they might not win every game, but they will certainly leave you entertained.
In Friday night's season-opener, the Jets produced two NHL debuts, multiple Winnipeg firsts, Kyle Connor's ninth-straight year scoring in the first game of the season (an NHL record), Mario Ferraro's first goal as a Jet, Tyrel Bauer's first NHL fight (in his first shift), an appearance in the crowd from former Jet Jonathan Toews, a boatload of "STUU" chants for new goaltender Stuart Skinner and sudden-death overtime.
Oh right, and there was a hockey game played - Winnipeg's first of the season, the Boston Bruins' second.
The Jets ultimately left with a loss, falling 4-3 to the Bruins in overtime.
“Honestly, I just think it was a pretty solid game," Skinner said post-game.
"I think both teams came out to play. There were moments where we had our pushes, moments where Boston had theirs. I thought Swayman and I held both teams in, made some good saves at good times. On my side, what I saw from our guys is a lot of battle, a lot of compete, a lot of speed. We had some big blocked shots at the right times by our D and our forwards.Obviously a great fight by Bowsie. All in all, a good game. Lessons to be learned. When we do that, hopefully that will create a better result."
A highly-entertaining opening frame began with a heavy dose of offence from the hometown team, including the Jets' first goal of the season, but concluded with Boston atop the scoreboard 2-1.
Dylan DeMelo blasted home Winnipeg's first marker on a long-range clapper from the point, before Tyrel Bauer dropped the gloves on just his first career shift, getting the better of Bruins' tough guy, Mark Kastelic.
Despite some lopsided shot totals through the first 10 minutes, Boston battled back for two goals before the period came to a close. First, a long-range wrist shot form Hampus Lindholm found its way through a maze of players. Then it was James Hagens, who potted his first career goal, beating Stuart Skinner on a tap in, standing all alone at the side of the Jets' net.
Winnipeg remained ahead 12-9 in the shot tally, but trailed 2-1 on the scoreboard as the two clubs reconvened for the second period.
If the first 20 minutes was not enough, the middle stanza provided even more excitement.
The jumbotron and clock malfunctioned, so public address announcer Jay Richardson was called upon to announce how much time was left in play every 30 seconds as the period wore down.
Connor got his first of the season on the power play, meaning he now has goals in nine-straight season-openers, which extends his all-time NHL record.
“Oh man. It's impressive what that guy can do, impressive what he can do on the ice. The type of teammate that he is, first and foremost," Skinner said. "He's the type of guy that's got a lot of speed, good hands, good IQ level. You know, he's one of those guys that can do it all. Pretty impressive what he was able to do tonight."
And then it was Ferraro who fired home his first as a Jet, before celebrating animatedly in front of his new teammates on the bench.
Winnipeg held off the Bruins' attack through the majority of the third, forcing the visitors to pull Jeremy Swagman for the extra attacker with two minutes left. Boston needed just six seconds to score following a timeout.
With 1:38 to play, the Bruins won the offensive zone face-off, to which newly-minted captain David Pastrnak's centring pass found its way past Skinner, thanks to a high tip from Elias Lindholm, sending the game to overtime.
Moments after the puck hit the skate of a Bruins player on his way off the ice, Boston regained possession, to which JJ Peterka collected the puck and beat Skinner five-hole for the winner with 1:39 remaining.
Skinner finished the night with 26 stops on the 30 pucks fired his way, while Swayman turned aside 30 of 33 shots by Winnipeg.
Winnipeg now heads on the road for two games before heading home for a Wednesday night affair with Colorado. The Jets will face Detroit on Sunday afternoon and Pittsburgh on Monday.