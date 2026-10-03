Bruins Spoil Jets' Season Opener with 4-3 Overtime Win

"I think both teams came out to play. There were moments where we had our pushes, moments where Boston had theirs. I thought Swayman and I held both teams in, made some good saves at good times. On my side, what I saw from our guys is a lot of battle, a lot of compete, a lot of speed. We had some big blocked shots at the right times by our D and our forwards.Obviously a great fight by Bowsie. All in all, a good game. Lessons to be learned. When we do that, hopefully that will create a better result."