Ducks Snap Jets' Winning Streak, Dust Up Winnipeg 4-1

The Winnipeg Jets' six-game point streak has come to an end.
For the first time since before the Olympic break, the Jets have failed to pick up at least one point in a hockey game.
Winnipeg fell 4-1 to the visiting Anaheim Ducks in the fourth test of its season-long, eight-game homestand - a stretch that had seen wins in each of the past three games.
Morgan Barron got the Jets on the board on a play that earned Elias Salomonsson his first career NHL assist, but the second period tally was not enough to overcome a heavy Ducks shot presence and a middle period onslaught that saw three goals from the visitors in less than two minutes of game time.
"Just start to finish, we weren't very good," captain Adam Lowry said post-game. "We're going to have to learn from that. We're going to have to come to the rink tomorrow. We've still got belief in this group and get ready for our game on Thursday.”
The first period was another snoozer at Canada Life Centre. The Jets came out sleepwalking. Luckily, Connor Hellebuyck kept them in the game. Winnipeg managed just its second shot of the game with less than a second to go in the frame. Anaheim outshot the hosts 8-2 in the frame.
The second period was a whole different story; the Jets actually scored, and did so early on.
But that was about it.
Despite putting up three more shots for five in the frame this time around, the middle stanza was more or less a disaster for the home club.
After Barron gave Winnipeg its brief 1-0 lead on a deflection off a Salomonsson point shot, the Ducks responded, and did so with gumption.
Anaheim got three goals in a span of just 104 seconds.
First, Tim Washe rebounded home Jansen Harkins' offering, before Ryan Poehling redirected an Alex Killorn shot. Then, Killorn got one of his own, putting the Ducks up 3-1 before the second period was even half done.
Through 40 minutes, Anaheim owned a massive 28-5 shot lead.
Winnipeg was given an early third period power play, but came up empty handed despite some strong pressure from the Isak Rosen-Jonathan Toews-Brad Lambert-Gus Nyquist-Haydn Fleury line.
With just eight shots on goal through the midway point of the third period, the 13,249 fans gathered at Canada Life Centre actually put together a boisterous 'shoot the puck' chant.
The offence just wasn't anywhere to be found on Tuesday, as the Jets ultimately dropped the game by a 4-1 final score.
"We were disjointed tonight," Lowry added. "It's a disappointing result; obviously, we know where we're at. It was an important game. The only thing we can do now is learn from it, come to the rink tomorrow, try and make sure we have a good practice so that this execution thing, another game like this, doesn't happen on Thursday.”
Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker with three minutes to play, awakening a sense of urgency that had not previously been shown at any point during the game prior. A Jets timeout led to a Kyle Connor crossbar, but that was as close as the Jets would get.
Jackson LaCombe put the puck into the empty net in the final minute, sealing the deal for the visitors.
Hellebuyck turned aside 30 shots on the 33 pucks sent his way by Anaheim, while Lukas Dostal made 13 saves on 14 Winnipeg shots.
The Jets now take on the New York Rangers on Thursday night, before Colorado and St. Louis come to town for afternoon contests this weekend.