Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler Headline Winnipeg Jets 2.0 Alumni Game Roster

Wheeler and Byfuglien lead a star-studded Jets 2.0 alumni lineup. Relive classic moments and see fan favorites hit the ice again this October.
On Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Jets unveiled the first seven players that would suit up for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni Game, set to be played the day before the regular season contest between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium.
The Alumni Game roster has been spearheaded by former captain Blake Wheeler.
"It's a built-in excuse for a family reunion," the long-time leader said on Tuesday. “Just the response to it and how excited all the guys were — I didn't have to bribe anyone, so that was great."
He has assembled six others who have been announced as a part of the first seven players to officially commit to play indoors at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 24.
Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today
Dustin Byfuglien is the most intriguing name on a list of solely Jets 2-0 players that also includes Chris Thorburn, Bryan Little, Andrew Ladd, Mathieu Perreault and Paul Stastny.
“What’s cool about it is most of us are still, well, we all are still young people,” Wheeler said. “So hopefully the product will still be okay. Who knows how much of us have really been skating over the years.”
The Montreal Canadiens have also unveiled their first six players for the alumni roster: Mike Keane, Patrice Brisebois, Dale Wiese, David Desharnais, Paul Byron and David Savard.
The remainder of the two rosters will be filled out over the coming months.
2026-27 Winnipeg Jets season ticket members will have priority access to tickets for the alumni game next October. More information on game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.