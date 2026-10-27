Emily Byfuglien Shares Emotional Message Following Family's Return to Winnipeg: 'A Goodbye We Never Really Got To Have'

Winnipeg Jets
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Oct 27, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 1:00 PM
Years after Dustin Byfuglien’s abrupt departure from the NHL, the Heritage Classic provided his family with the closure and overwhelming fan reception they lacked during a decade in Winnipeg.
The return of Dustin Byfuglien and his family to Winnipeg for the Heritage Classic weekend meant more than simply revisiting a city they once called home.
For Byfuglien's wife, Emily, it was an opportunity to finally receive the goodbye that never came when the longtime Winnipeg Jets defenceman's playing career came to an unexpected end.
In a heartfelt message shared following the family's return, Emily reflected on the overwhelming reception they received from Jets fans and the lasting impact the city has had on their lives.
Photo by Danny Truong/Game On Magazine
"I've been trying to find the right words to describe what this weekend meant to our family, and I'm not sure I'll ever be able to do it justice," she wrote.
"Winnipeg, you gave us something this weekend that I didn't realize how much I needed. A goodbye we never really got to have."
Byfuglien spent nine seasons with the Jets following the franchise's relocation from Atlanta in 2011, becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved players in the team's modern history.
His departure, however, was far from conventional.
After stepping away from the team ahead of the 2019-20 season, Byfuglien never returned to the Jets' lineup. His contract was eventually terminated in April 2020, bringing an end to his time with the organization without a traditional farewell to the fans who had embraced him for nearly a decade.
For Emily, that unresolved ending remained difficult long after the family had moved on from Winnipeg.
"The way our chapter in Winnipeg ended wasn't how any of us imagined it would. There were a lot of emotions, a lot left unsaid, and a goodbye that never really happened. For years, I've carried a little sadness about that. Not because of the hockey, but because of the people."
She went on to explain that Winnipeg represented far more to the family than Dustin's accomplishments on the ice.
"Because Winnipeg was never just about hockey to us.
"It was a city that embraced our family, watched our children grow, celebrated with us, and stood behind us through so many incredible years. The friendships, the memories, the familiar faces in the stands, and the kindness we experienced are things I will carry with me for the rest of my life."
Byfuglien's return was among the biggest attractions of Heritage Classic weekend. He suited up alongside several former teammates for Saturday's Alumni Game against Montreal at Canada Life Centre, where he received a video tribute and a lengthy ovation from the crowd.
He also joined former Jets captains Blake Wheeler and Andrew Ladd for the ceremonial puck drop ahead of Sunday's outdoor game at Princess Auto Stadium.
For Emily, the reception from fans throughout the weekend brought back memories of the family's years in Manitoba.
"Coming back this weekend and feeling that same love after all these years was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. Every hug, every kind word, every person who stopped us to share a memory or simply say hello reminded me just how special this city and its people truly are."
The 41-year-old Byfuglien had largely remained out of the hockey spotlight since his retirement, spending much of his time with family and pursuing his passion for fishing.
Speaking with reporters ahead of the Alumni Game, he acknowledged that injuries, family and the demands of professional hockey all played roles in his decision to walk away from the sport. He also expressed excitement about reconnecting with his former teammates.
While the circumstances surrounding his departure remain part of his history with the Jets, Emily suggested the weekend had helped the family move beyond those difficult final memories.
"I know the ending was complicated. I know there were feelings on all sides. But this weekend reminded me that sometimes the love and memories you leave behind are bigger than the way a chapter ends.
"And maybe that's what made this weekend so emotional. We finally got to feel the goodbye we missed, and it was more beautiful than I could have imagined."
She concluded her message by thanking the fans who had supported the family throughout Dustin's playing career and welcomed them back years later.
"To the fans who loved and supported our family for all those years, and who welcomed us back like no time had passed, thank you. You gave us more than you probably realize.
"Winnipeg will always hold a piece of my heart. Not because of the games, the wins, or the hockey, but because of the people who made it feel like home.
"Some chapters don't end the way we hoped. But sometimes, if we're lucky, we get one more moment to remember just how beautiful they were.
"Thank you, Winnipeg. For all of it. Xo"
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